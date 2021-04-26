(Red Oak) -- More discussion on a proposed rezoning issue in Montgomery County is expected at this week's county board of supervisors meeting.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning at 8:30, the board will once again consider a resolution approving a petition from Justin Miner to rezone within the county's unincorporated area. Miner requests that property he owns located in Garfield Township on Highway 34 west of Red Oak be rezoned from agricultural to industrial. Rezoning the land would allow Miner to open a truck salvage yard and small salvage business at that location. The supervisors held a public hearing on the request at its April 13th meeting. At that meeting, Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson read a letter from a resident opposed to the rezoning. In a letter filed with the county auditor's office April 12th, Robinson says Bo Harris of Red Oak questioned the proposed business' location.
"The proposed location for the rezoning and subsequent junkyard, according to the documents provided me by the county auditor, is along a heavily-traveled gateway into Montgomery County and Red Oak, our county seat," said Robinson, reading from Harris' letter. "This gateway sees hundreds, if not thousands of visitors daily. Is junk and debris the impression we want to convey to those visitors?"
Robinson says Harris' letter questioned whether the supervisors considered the property's proposed usage versus its actual use in the future.
"What a junk/salvage yard is today maybe a county cleanup site in the future," Robinson said, again quoting the letter. "Junk yards which are located in areas not classified as industrial, but are located within a thousand feet of, and visible to a state highway on the National Highway System, are subject to control, and need to be screened or removed."
Miner defended his request, saying his operation would be more than just a junkyard.
"It's not just a junkyard. It's a salvage yard with a parts store--big difference," said Miner. "But, it will have an eight-foot screen and fence all the way around the property. We're looking at 30-to-50 trucks max. There would be a building in front hiding 99% of the trucks--you're not even going to see it from the road."
Miner also described the precautions taken in handling truck parts.
"All the parts would be pulled from the trucks into the store--a big parts store," he said. "The trucks from the junkyard down on (Highway 71), that's a big difference. They buy scrap. We don't buy scrap. We're bringing in semis that are complete, and taking parts off when they get rid of the semis. Big difference there."
Montgomery County Zoning Administrator Barry Byers says Miner followed all the steps for filing procedures with the county's planning and zoning board, and had been cooperative to work with. After considerable discussion, the supervisors tabled action on the request at its meeting two weeks ago, then again at last week's meeting. Tuesday's agenda states the board will discuss revisions and take action as necessary.