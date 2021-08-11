(Red Oak) -- A Montgomery County road project from 2020 has yet to receive reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Speaking at the Montgomery County board of supervisors meeting, county engineer Karen Alberts provided an update on a number of secondary road projects including 150th St, northwest of Red Oak, that was finished in April 2020.
"We received a letter yesterday from FEMA denying reimbursement for the 150th St culvert pipe project that was completed back in April of 2020, and we've been trying to get reimbursement for, for the past year and a half," Alberts said.
Alberts says FEMA originally had approved the reimbursement for the water drainage project, however the transaction hit a snag when the county installed a slightly different pipe.
"Originally the project was approved by FEMA, but they are denying coverage because we installed a 10-foot culvert pipe instead of a 14-foot pipe, that was originally there before the disaster," Alberts said. "The reason that was done was because the 10-foot pipe was fine, (and to) save some money."
Alberts says the denial was a bit of a surprise, as the construction plans that were approved included the change to a 10-foot culvert pipe, however FEMA has said they were unaware of the change. While they are appealing FEMA's decision to deny reimbursement, Alberts feels it likely could have been cheaper to simply give the county reimbursement.
"We are appealing, and the cost for that project on 150th St was $188,000," Alberts said. "So I think they've spent more going back and forth trying to appeal this, rather than just paying us for it."
Alberts said the county has 60 days to appeal, and FEMA then has 90 days to respond with an appeal of their own until an agreement is reached. Alberts says the contractor for the project was already payed by the county and now they are waiting out the appeal battle to hopefully receive reimbursement.