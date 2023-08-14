(Red Oak) -- Two people were injured in a rollover accident in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they were contacted shortly before 3:30 a.m. by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about an accident that had occurred in Montgomery County with deputies later finding the accident scene at 100th Street and Highway 48. Authorities say a 2009 F-250 was located in the south ditch and deputies determined the vehicle had rolled one time and was totaled. The Sheriff's Office says the occupants of the vehicle had left the scene and called 911 for medical treatment in Cass County.
Both the driver, Drake Rieber of Elliott, and a passenger, Brandon Misner of Elliott, were taken to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for their injuries. Authorities say an OWI investigation is being conducted and charges are pending the results of a toxicology report.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office, Griswold Rescue, and the Red Oak Police Department assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.