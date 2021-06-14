(Red Oak) -- Three suspects drug-related charges following the execution of search warrants in Montgomery County over the weekend.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Dawson Allen Squires and 35-year-old Ashley Anne Farmer, both of Red Oak, were arrested on two counts of delivery of marijuana. Both suspects were arrested after authorities executed a search warrant at 305 East Nuckols #2 in Red Oak shortly after 11:30 Saturday evening. Both suspects were taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Squires later bonded out of custody, while Farmer was released on her own recognizance.
A third suspect was apprehended early Sunday evening. The sheriff's office says 25-year-old Andrew Michael Brammer of Red Oak was arrested on three counts of delivery of marijuana after a search warrant was executed at 303 East Elm Street in Red Oak. Brammer was released on bond from the county jail.