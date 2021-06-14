(Red Oak) -- Three suspects drug-related charges following the execution of search warrants in Montgomery County over the weekend.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Dawson Allen Squires and 35-year-old Ashley Anne Farmer, both of Red Oak, were arrested on two counts of delivery of marijuana. Both suspects were arrested after authorities executed a search warrant at 305 East Nuckols #2 in Red Oak shortly after 11:30 Saturday evening. Both suspects were taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Squires later bonded out of custody, while Farmer was released on her own recognizance.

A third suspect was apprehended early Sunday evening. The sheriff's office says 25-year-old Andrew Michael Brammer of Red Oak was arrested on three counts of delivery of marijuana after a search warrant was executed at 303 East Elm Street in Red Oak. Brammer was released on bond from the county jail.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.