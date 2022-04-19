(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are trying once again to secure federal dollars for a bridge repair project.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution for a letter of support for an application for federal funds for the proposed 250th Street Bridge project in Grant Township. Despite public demand for repairs to the venerable bridge, FEMA officials previously rejected funding for the project. However, Montgomery County Engineer Karen Albert told the board Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne's office recently contacted her regarding funding available for community infrastructure projects.
"They are allowed to submit, I believe, up to 15 projects to the (House) Budget Committee this year for possible funding," said Albert. "As part of that application process, a letter of support is needed for the project--this is for the 250th Street Bridge. So, they're asking me to put together a letter of support for the board to sign for this funding."
Albert adds at least seven residents have submitted similar letters supporting the project. After past rejections, Albert hopes for better luck in securing federal bucks this time around.
"This is the second time since we have been denied our FEMA appeal that we've tried to get funding for this bridge," she said. "We tried with the county bridge funding process, and we did not get that funding. But, hopefully, something will come of this. If not, we will continue to work the funding, and keep our eyes open, so if other opportunities come up, we will apply for that."
County officials included the 250th Street Bridge project in the five-year road improvement plan approved by the supervisors earlier this month.