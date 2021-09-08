(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County continues to discuss and pursue an IT update for the county.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors furthered their discussion on the county's IT situation. After attending the Iowa State Association on Counties meeting in late August, Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says there were two individuals where were recommended to her for insight.
"They are Joel (Roehne) at Worth County, and Micah (Van Maanen) at Sioux County, and what they do is work with counties across the state helping either reorganize, setup, or whatever your IT needs are," Robinson said. "They said since 2011, they have worked with over 30 counties."
Joel Roehne is the current IT Director for Worth County, Micah Van Maanen is the IT Director for Sioux County. Robinson says the pair have worked with several counties throughout the state.
"They will come down and work with us to go over some things for the proposal, they will look at the proposal that we were given from Solutions (Information Technology of Spencer)," Robinson said. "They will give us an unbiased opinion as far as not being recommended to make a suggestion on a product being sold."
Robinson says the duo will also send a number of sample applications they have put together for previous IT Director positions. Supervisor Charla Schmid said the pair also say counties will sometimes work together for IT support when one IT director may be on vacation.
However, Robinson says it could take some time before the duo is able to make it in-person to Montgomery County.
"They did say it could be October to November, before they would actually come on site," Robinson said. "Audubon is who they're working with next, but they did also say that if they have an opening and had some time, if they could make it work, they could work with us."
While Solutions Information Technology of Spencer suggests a revamp to the IT system itself, Robinson says Roehne and Van Maanen suggest a revamp to the Government Structure regarding IT.
"In the past what we had was, we were the board that IT reported to," Robinson said. "They are suggesting that we maybe have a committee of the IT person, and it would be made up of the department heads, the board of supervisors, and someone else just from the standpoint of accountability and what needs to be done."
The board has yet to take formal action on the proposal put forth by Solutions, as the board continues to receive information and insight from outside sources.