Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.