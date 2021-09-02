(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County has approved a new salary range for the County Assessor.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Conference Board, comprised of the Montgomery County Supervisors, city Mayors, and school districts, approved a raise in the salary range for the Montgomery County Assessor. Previously, the salary had been set at just under $63,000, however the board felt a change was needed. Red Oak Mayor Bill Billings said the range should be based on experience.
"I'd like to set a range based on experience, I don't go into anything saying that I'm going to pay an employee $80,000, when my range is usually $65,000-to-$85,000 based on experience for whatever it is," Billings said. "We would be able to look at the current salary of $62,886 as our starting range, and up to $70,000 based on experience."
To provide a starting point for discussion, Billings motioned to set the salary range from $56,000 to $72,500 based on experience. However, Supervisor Charla Schmid said the bottom number may need to be higher.
"I agree with you, I understand what you're saying, but you're going to have to go a little higher if you're wanting to get anybody," Schmid said. "The Iowa Department of Revenue has a list of everybody who's already certified as an assessor. You know, we can't just hire anybody to be an assessor, they have to have either started their schooling or doing whatever it takes to become one. It's just something to think about."
Supervisor Chair Donna Robinson also said compared to counties in the area, the top number of $72,500 would even be too high.
"When you look at this (survey), there are numerous in our area that are considerable less than $70,000," Robinson said. "So we have to have a range, but this is not to say that as time goes on, that if we are not satisfied with that range moving forward, that we couldn't adjust it or it could be changed and increased. But we have to have a starting point."
A major point of discussion for setting the salary was comparing total property value within neighboring counties to assessor salaries. Robinson says according to a county survey, Cass County set a cap on their new assessor's salary at just over $71,000.
Included in the survey was Winnebago County, which is comparable in population to Montgomery County. However, Robinson says their assessor's salary is set at around $90,000 due to total property valuation including a casino, and large corporations such as Winnebago Industries.
Supervisor Mike Olson says even Cass and Montgomery counties have different total valuations.
"Cass County's got a total value of $1,592,137,603, and we have a total value of $878,676,000," Olson said. "So there's a little gap there in total value."
Olson says excluding Winnebago County from the survey, the average salary of assessors fell around $65,000.
Eventually, the board settled on the range of $64,000 to $70,000 based on experience for the new Montgomery County Assessor.