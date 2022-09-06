(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's Sheriff's Office is getting additional help in the front office.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved Sheriff Jon Spunaugle's request to hire a full-time staff member for the county law enforcement center's front office on a regular basis. Previous requests from Spunaugle for additional help were rejected. But, the sheriff says another clerk is needed to cover the LEC's front desk when the current staffer is on vacation. Presently, the sheriff's office closes as early as 2 p.m. in those situations.
"I find it ridiculous that our front office is closed at 2 o'clock in the afternoon if our girl takes a vacation day," said Spunaugle, "and we have no help. It's been a pet peeve of mine, and I can't stand it. Our front office girl has been there, I'm going to guess 14 years, maybe even longer, so she's maxed out on vacation. She gets a lot of vacation--she earns it. She should be able to take it, as well. I just feel that we need somebody there all the time. When somebody walks into that office, somebody needs to be there to greet them."
Spunaugle adds the workload necessitates a second clerk.
"A lot of the counties around us have two or three up in the front office," he said, "because we deal with the civil, we deal with the court system, all the small claims that goes through room and board. There's plenty to do up there."
Spunaugle says plans call for shifting duties from sheriff's deputies--freeing them up for activities outside the office. Though Spunaugle estimates the additional staffer's cost at $70,000, he adds the county has generated approximately $85,000 thus far this year in room and board fees from out-of-county inmates. The sheriff expects that total to reach $120,000 by the end of the year.
"A lot of these are gang members," said Spunaugle. "So, to categorize them, the segregation is different, because you can't put two rival gangs together. It's happened--you live and learn. I don't look for it to go away."
Spunaugle, however, says the new clerk would require a budget amendment for this department. He expects the hiring to take place within the next 30-to-60 days.