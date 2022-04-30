(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office made a pair of arrests Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, April 29, Deputies of the Montgomery Sheriff's Office arrested 53-year-old Rene Telesforo Valdivia of Colorado for possession of marijuana. Valdivia was transported to Montgomery County Corrections where he was booked and held on bond.
On Saturday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Lucas Robert Swanson of Stanton, Iowa. Swanson was charged with driving while suspended and failing to file SR-22. He was transported to Montgomery County Corrections and subsequently booked and held on bond.