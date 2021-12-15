(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials have signed on to a statewide opioid settlement.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved an Iowa Opioid Allocation Memorandum of Understanding. The allocation comes after a $26 million settlement was reached between several state attorneys across the country, including Iowa, and Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen-the nation's top three pharmaceutical distributors-and Johnson and Johnson, which marketed and manufactured opioids.
Montgomery County attorney Drew Swanson explained that the MOU outlines the allocations to each participating local government.
"Basically what this explains is where our allocation is going to be," Swanson said. "We don't have an exact figure of what we're working off of, but basically what it says is half of what's allocated to Iowa goes to the Iowa Abatement Fund, and the other half goes to the participating counties. Deeper in there it kind of gives a schedule of the percentages and I believe we're at 0.5%."
Swanson says the percentage given to the different counties is largely population-based.
According to the MOU, local governments can also reject their direct disbursement. It would then be directed to the Iowa Abatement Fund. Swanson says the allocations the county would receive can go towards several projects. Still, there isn't much wiggle room regarding how much money they would get.
"25% of what we get goes to the attorneys that litigated this and then even deeper in here, is a big long list of approved uses," Swanson said. "When you look at it there's a lot of things it can go towards. There's really not a lot of negotiation we can do here, I don't really see anything concerning, it's just to make sure each county and every government body participating understands what we're entitled to."
With all local governments participating in the settlement, Iowa could receive over $170 million over the life of the settlement.
Swanson says the county would need to create a separate account to make sure the county is allocating the funds appropriately.
"The other thing to note is when we do get the funds whatever they end up being, those will have to be segregated and we'll have to keep an accounting of it to prove we're using it for approved uses," Swanson said. "Again there's a lot of different things it can go towards, most of this document is just approved uses, and a lot of them are very generalized things."
Local government participation agreements for the allocations are due by January 2nd, 2022.