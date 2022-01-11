(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County will hold off on implementing any vaccine-or-test regulations for county employees until the U.S. Supreme Court reaches a decision.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors had their latest discussion surrounding OSHA vaccine or test regulations impacting employers with 100 or more employees, which includes the county. The regulation was set to take effect Monday (January 10th). However, The U.S. Supreme Court has picked up the case and heard oral arguments on Friday. But, with a decision likely to come soon, Assistant County Attorney Bruce Swanson says he recommended waiting to see what the high court rules.
"The Supreme Court of the United States just heard this argument last Friday, and frankly I don't think we should be passing anything today," Swanson said. "The reason is because I think this thing is on a fast-track, which is rare in the Supreme Court, but I think we're going to have a ruling within a week or two, and I think that's going to set the record straight. If I'm wrong so be it, and we can come right back in here, pull this off the shelf and pass it. But I don't think we should pass it right now and have the Supreme Court throw everything out."
A stay had initially been put on the regulations by a lower federal court but then reinstated by the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals on December 17th before making its way to the Supreme Court last week.
The regulation would require the tracking of employee vaccine status for qualified businesses. Those without the vaccine would be required to test weekly and wear a mask indoors or in tight spaces on company property.
Additionally, in a statement Friday, Iowa's labor commissioner Rod Roberts said the state would not enforce the federal OSHA vaccine regulation due to Iowa being a "state plan" state. He also cited the state's vaccine policies already in place are stricter. Swanson says he is unsure of whether the state would be able to overrule a federal regulation but says this strays away from the main question at hand in the Supreme Court.
"The question they're looking at is can OSHA, just a bureaucratic agency of the federal government, have this overwhelming power to mandate all this," Swanson said. "That's one of the issues, and I don't know if we trump them, we can't trump the federal government, no matter who says what, but I don't think it's prudent to pass a resolution here that might be thrown out tomorrow."
Iowa is one of 22 states in the country to have a "state plan" for both public and private sector workplaces, versus following just the federal OSHA regulations. However, it is still unclear at this time how Iowa's OSHA policies are more strict than the proposed federal regulation.
Supervisor Donna Robinson informed department heads and employees in attendance that the board is not necessarily in favor of the regulation.
"This is not something that this board of five are wanting to do, or are taking on on their own, this is something that is being dictated to us," Robinson said. "I think we as elected officials, as we all other elected officials, we have our sheriff, our recorder sitting right here with us, other department heads sitting here, we care about our people. And we want to do what's right for our people, we want to protect our employees, and do what we can to keep them."
The board took no formal action on Tuesday's proposed policy. It will continue discussions at further board meetings until a decision is reached in the U.S. Supreme Court.