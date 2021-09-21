(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are using COVID relief dollars for an addition to the county's law enforcement center.
By a 4-to-0 vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved an increase in the American Rescue Plan dollars allotted for construction of a storage garage addition to $80,000. Originally, $50,000 was set aside for construction of a 24-by-24 foot garage for vehicles and other materials such as personal protective equipment for COVID-19. Supervisor Randy Cooper says a higher pricetag is expected because of concrete costs. But, he says the project should be constructed now to take advantage of ARP money.
"If we don't do it now," said Cooper, "and, maybe you're not here, I'm not here, and the sheriff says, 'man, I need some more storage to put the cars in, or whatever,' do we add another 24 feet on then, or another 30 feet on then? Or, should we just do it now, and try to use the ARP money?"
Cooper, however, questioned whether the county's ARP committee will allow the additional dollars for the garage. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says it's subject to review.
"Basically, the ARP committee works with the suggestions and requests," said Robinson, "and reviews them to see whether they apply, then they turn it over to this board. Then, this board, the board of supervisors has the final vote."
"Then, this will apply?" asked supervisor Mike Olsen.
"Yes," Robinson replied.
Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman is an ARP committee member. Hamman says the county does have a cushion when it comes to ARP funding.
"When we compiled our list at the committee level to bring forth to you guys," said Hamman, "a lot of the projected costs that you, as the supervisors, approved were projections, or numbers that we inflated because of unknown shipping materials, things like that. So, the initial building project came in at $41,000-$42,000. So, there's an $8,000 cushion right there on that $50,000 that you've allocated for the initial project."
No timeline for the building's construction was indicated. Supervisor Mark Peterson was absent. In other business, the board approved the bid of Americlock, Incorporated of St. Louis for repairs to the courthouse's clock tower bells. The bid includes $4,200 for the bell striker and control box, and $2,700 for installation.