(Red Oak) -- After months of deliberations, regulations governing solar energy projects are in place in Montgomery County.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the third and final reading of the solar amendment to the county's zoning ordinance, putting the regulations into effect. The supervisors took action after hearing final comments from local residents calling for revisions in the document. Vicky Rossander of Stanton is a member of the county's planning and zoning commission. Rossander responded to comments at previous meetings that proposed changes to the amendment would negatively impact the county's ability to attract solar projects. She says nothing could be further from the truth.
"Nothing that was proposed should have or would have impeded the development of utility-scale solar farms in the county," said Rossander. "What the recommended changes would have done was to ensure that when utility-sized solar farms were constructed in our county, they would have been done in a reasonable and responsible way that protects everyone involved--the landowners where the solar farm is to be built, the neighbors surrounding the solar farm, and the county and its assets such as county roads and bridges.
"None of these protective recommendations will now happen, as the planning and zoning board refused to consider them," she added. As a result, Rossander says the county is now stuck with "a poorly crafted and poorly written" ordinance.
Elizabeth Wearin of Red Oak says she supports solar energy, but she requested that the supervisors ask the county's planning and zoning board to correct grammar and spelling errors in the document, and review its content.
"It's hard to change the rules after the game begins," said Wearin. "It's better to have the rules in place before the game starts. A visit to a school playground will remind of you this when the kids start arguing about what's fair."
Other speakers questioned whether the amendment approved by the planning and zoning board last October is the final document placed before the supervisors. Supervisor Mike Olson motioned to approve the third reading. Olson says he took issue with the pushback surrounding the amendment.
"I believe that the zoning and planning board and Barry (Byers) have done the very best job they possibly could with the material they had at that time to form and bring forward a comprehensive solar ordinance," said Olson. "We've been talking about this for two months, and I believe we've gone through the motions. Sure, there are comments and there are different ideas that will come in the next months, years. It will probably never stop. It will probably be an ongoing thing. But, to stop this and argue about this I feel is ridiculous."
Supervisor Donna Robinson agreed.
"I just feel like we need to maybe step back, and try to figure out the best move forward for everyone," said Robinson. "I feel like I have confidence in the board of adjustment, and the planning and zoning board, and I have confidence in our zoning administrator, our engineer and our entire board of supervisors moving forward.
"We're trying to do the right thing," she added.
Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson and Supervisors Randy Cooper and Charla Schmid also voted in favor of the amendment, which is effective upon publication.