(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials have addressed some issues regarding the county's solar power ordinance.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the first reading of amendments to the ordinance governing future solar energy projects. County Zoning Administrator Barry Byers tells KMA News members of the county's planning and zoning commission proposed the changes following a series of meetings.
"We cleaned up some of the language," said Byers, "and made it language that was used in the Iowa Siting Guide for Wind and Solar Projects, so it was consistent all the way through, and removed some unneeded definitions that were in the original ordinance, and fixed some of the grammar things on how things read. Then, we added a few sections regarding availability of funds for decommissioning, ground cover and noise."
Saying the county now has "a thorough ordinance," Byers praised planning and zoning commission members for their efforts.
"I think the board did a very good job of getting together and being productive," he said, "and making sure they were informed on all the topics we were going to cover at the meetings. So, my hats off to them."
Commission member Vicky Rossander voiced support for the amendments during a public hearing prior to the supervisors' vote.
"The proposed changes that we made--and I hope the board of supervisors will pass--will significantly strengthen our county's solar ordinance," said Rossander. "These proposed changes will better protect landowners, neighbors and our county as more and more solar arrays are being installed."
The amendments' second reading takes place at the board's next regular meeting next Tuesday.