(Red Oak) -- After months of discussion and debate, Montgomery County's proposed solar energy ordinance cleared its first major hurdle Tuesday morning.
By unanimous vote, the county's board of supervisors approved the first reading of an amendment to the existing zoning ordinance regulating production of future solar energy projects in the county. The supervisors took action following a public hearing, in which both oral and written comments were aired. Tripp Narup of Villisca called for the board to table the amendment until "necessary improvements, corrections and clarifications can be made." Saying solar power in the county is a complicated business, Narup says it's important to get regulations right.
"There's no pressing need to pass this ordinance today," said Narup. "There are multiple sources of comprehensive solar ordinances that come from counties that have solar farms. We should take advantage of their experience and expertise."
Narup, a member of the Villisca City Council, also cited numerous errors in the original document that must be corrected. He says the county needed a clean ordinance in place.
"While I understand there's a reluctance to overregulate what individuals can do with their land," he said, "utilities typically purchase land for their solar farms. We need to have very clear rules regarding what these multibillion dollar companies can do in Montgomery County. We won't be dealing with Donna Robinson's farm, we'll be dealing with MidAmerican Energy's solar farm, or Alliant Energy's solar farm."
Narup added Iowa is blessed with some of the best farm land in the world, and it would be inappropriate to turn prime crop land into hundreds of acres of solar panels.
Former Supervisor Bryant Amos currently chairs the county's planning and zoning board. Amos acknowledged that a motion was made at the board's recent meeting to rescind the amendment. However, he says the motion died despite "ample" time for a second. Amos says a majority of the board members want the solar amendment to go forward as is.
"I think one of those major concerns is can Montgomery County afford to make our ordinances so stringent that nobody is going to look at us?" Amos asked. "We've missed too many opportunities in the past. Don't cut off the future because you're worried about what might happen."
The supervisors also read letters from individuals both for and against the ordinance. Supervisor Charla Schmidt asked whether the amendment could be changed in the future. Supervisor Donna Robinson replied that the regulations can be updated if need be. Robinson added that considering all the volunteer hours spent on preparing the document, it's the supervisors' duty to approve the amendment. Supervisor Mike Olson agreed, saying solar power is an ever-changing field.
"Changes will be made as they go forward," said Olson, "and they probably need to be made in certain places. But, I still feel personally, we need to get something on the books, and get it done, so that we can start this process, and move it forward."
Board members declined waiving the second and third readings, meaning the amendment will be back on the supervisor's agenda next Tuesday morning.