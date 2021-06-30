(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County has filled its county medical examiner's position on an interim basis.
Action took place during the county's board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson tells KMA News state code required the county to fill the vacancy left by not one, but two recent retirements.
"Back in the winter, around the first of the year, Dr. (Edward) Piller, who was our longtime medical examiner retired," said Robinson. "So, at that point in time, Dr. Eric Paulsen moved into the head position of the county medical examiner. As of today (Wednesday), Dr. Paulsen is retiring, as well."
By unanimous vote, the board approved the appointment of Dr. Thomas Baer as the county's medical examiner.
"He (Bare) is affiliated with Montgomery County Memorial Hospital," said Robinson. "He's based out of Malvern, but he will be our interim (examiner) for a short time. Then along with that, we also appointed Dr. Mark Kemp and Dr. Ariel Fernandez as deputy county medical examiners."
Robinson says Kemp and Fernandez are new to the community.
"These two gentlemen are new doctors with MCMH," said Robinson. "They have just moved into the state of Iowa recently. Due to COVID and all the hang-ups with some of the paperwork, they are operating on temporary licensure. They will be moving into these positions once all the licensing is taken care of."
Robinson says Baer will serve as interim until the paperwork on the other physicians is completed. Either Kemp or Fernandez will then serve as medical examiner, or as co-examiners. County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman will continue to serve as the county's medical examiner's investigator.