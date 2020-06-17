(Red Oak) -- Efforts to secure grant money for renovation of a KMAland movie theater received support Tuesday morning from a majority of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.
By a 3-to-1 vote, the supervisors approved a $5,000 pledge to Red Oak Grand Theatre as the county's contribution for a $150,000 grant from Enhance Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism. Supporters seek the grant for a proposed renovation of the theater, including adding a second screen. Red Oak Councilwoman Jeanice Lester is a member of the theater's board of directors. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Lester says the theater serves not only Red Oak but several surrounding communities.
"The theater encompasses not only Red Oak," said Lester, "it also encompasses Stanton, it encompasses Villisca. I can't tell you the number of kids that come to that, especially during the school year when there's no school. In fact, our last big showing was 'Frozen 2,' which we filled. It was a very special showing, and we had kids from all over. We have families that come. We go beyond the county, actually."
Currently, volunteers staff the theater. Lester says the theater wants to keep its admission price at $2 to make it affordable for residents.
"We have tried to keep it desperately at $2," she said, "because that's what we were founded on. That's not to say at some time, we may have to (raise it). The one thing we did is that our concession stand prices are really inexpensive, also. The first of January, we upped soda and popcorn 50 cents. That's the first time that's been done in 10 years."
Lester says the theater seeks a second screen to make moviegoing an experience for the entire family.
"People have been excited," said Lester. "We actually believe this is a leap of faith. We have grant requests into Iowa West (Foundation), and Peter Kiewit, and if we don't get that project completed by the end of December, we will lose that money. That's like $140,000, and we can't afford to lose that money. Bottom line, I think the theater will end up with some kind of a loan to cover the gap. But, it's to move forward to get that project done."
The theater's grant application requires a commitment from both Red Oak and Montgomery County government. Supervisor Bryant Amos, Mike Olson and Mark Peterson voted in favor of the pledge. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson cast the lone dissenting vote. While saying her opposition is nothing personal, Robinson she's approaching it from a dollars and cents standpoint. She expressed concerns about the possible loss of tax revenue due to COVID-19, and the impact on the county's budget.
"I, as the chair, have been mentioning to all department heads as we move forward," said Robinson, "that just because it's in your budget, it doesn't mean you have to spend it. I just want clarification on that."
Supervisor Rudy Kinard was absent. July 1st is the deadline to submit the grant application.