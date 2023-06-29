(Stanton) -- Plans for an extensive trail network in and around Stanton recently received a state funding boost.
Earlier this week, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a grant agreement between the county, the city of Stanton and the Iowa Economic Development Authority for a Destination Iowa grant recently awarded the city. Back in October, the supervisors agreed to join the city as co-applicants of the grant application. City officials originally sought up to a million dollars to complete the project. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey says the city received an $850,000 to cover a portion of the three-phase trail project.
"The grant is to finish up phase one in Stanton city limits," said Ramsey, "and to put kind of a seal coat on the road--that is the county's road--out to Viking Lake State Park for a trail."
Phase two of the project, which entailed concrete work in Stanton, was scheduled for completion this week. However, says construction costs have increased --meaning a funding shortfall.
"One, prices have changed since we submitted the grant last year," she said. "And also, we actually received a less amount of funds, so we don't have all the funding. So, what we've been working on is trying to get quotes, and figure out a plan of how this is going to be done."
In addition, Ramsey asks Montgomery County to join the city and the Stanton Community Foundation in splitting the costs of a grant management contract with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, which totals $10,0000.
"Because it is a federal grant that can be audited I believe up to 2032--somewhere down the road there," said Ramsey, "(It helps) just having the reassurance of having that managed, and everything to go through it."
Board members took no action on the grant management cost sharing request.