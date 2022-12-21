(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's elected officials may not get the salary increases originally recommended by the county's compensation board.
Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors approved a 7 1/2% increase for the county sheriff, and 6% hikes for all other elected officials in the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Last week, the board accepted the compensation board's recommendations of a 15% raise for the sheriff, and 12% for others. But, Supervisor Mike Olson recommended the lower increases, saying the comp board's proposal was too high. Information presented by Supervisor Donna Robinson indicated Olson's proposal was in line with previous raises over the past few fiscal years.
"Last year, it was 7 1/2% for the sheriff, 6% for the auditor, and 5% for all the other offices," said Robinson. "The year prior to that, it was 5% for the sheriff, and 3% for all other offices. In 2019, it was 5% for the sheriff and 3% for all other offices."
Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson proposed slightly higher increases of 10% for the sheriff and 8% for other elected department heads, in order to be closer to the rate of inflation.
"I guess, I'd rather that we were a little high, rather than low," said Peterson. "We could also cut it down some more once we see the levies, if we need to."
But Olson says his recommendation was just a starting point for each department to develop its budget, and could be adjusted if need be. Robinson added it would have been easier for the comp board to recommend even higher raises.
"In some conversations, there are folks that are going to say they are taking a reduction--even with the increase," she said, "because it's not up to the level of inflation."
However, Robinson adds the county offers an excellent benefit package for employees. In addition, the board still awaits other budget information, including the county's property evaluations, in order to develop next fiscal year's budget.