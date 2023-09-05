(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's Board of Supervisors may not meet as often on certain months under a proposed schedule change.
Supervisor Donna Robinson suggested the change during Tuesday morning's regular board meeting, based on a recent discussion at last month's Iowa State Association of Counties meeting Currently, the board meets at least once a week--a schedule Robinson says has been in place since at least 2009, when she was first elected.
"I had a conversation with a couple of people at ISAC," said Robinson. "They wanted to know how often we met. I said every week. There's a gentleman from a southwest Iowa area that said they meet twice a month. I think in certain months when there is not all that much going on, that is something we can discuss."
Robinson questions whether it's necessary for the board to meet as often during slower months--when short agendas are common.
"If we get into a span of time, to where we don't have a lot of things going on," she said, "I mean, city councils meeting twice a month. Some city councils meet once a month, school board meetings--that sort of thing. I think it's something that we could consider, especially during summertime, with vacations and time away. I think it's something we need to think about."
Robinson cited the early fall months--when the harvest is taking place--as a slow period for the board.
"September and October, when we have some people involved with agriculture here," said Robinson, "maybe it would be beneficial to just do a little planning, and have two meetings in the month."
Supervisors Chair Mike Olson says weekly meetings would be necessary in months during the early part of the year, when county officials are formulating budgets for the new fiscal year. More discussion is expected at next week's regular meeting. Tuesday's meeting featured a short agenda, in which the board approved the county's fiscal 2023 financial report, the abatement of taxes for the county farm in the amount of $2,486, and the sheriff's report of fees totaling almost $7,800.