(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's hold on wind turbine project development will remain in place through at least the rest of the year.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a 180-day extension of a moratorium on commercial wind energy projects. The extension comes as the original moratorium passed almost one year ago was set to expire July 1st. In reading the moratorium's resolution, Supervisor Mark Peterson noted the county has an existing commercial wind energy conversion system or C-WECS ordinance in place for the county's unincorporated areas.
"Whereas, the county has an interest in protecting the county's residents, infrastructure, natural resources and property through adequate regulations," said Peterson. "Whereas, Montgomery County has an interest in protecting the Montgomery County road infrastructure through more robust road use agreements during construction of C-WECS, and whereas the board of supervisors will require substantial time to gather information and coordinate with multiple agencies for the purchase of reviewing, updating, or creating ordinances, policies and procedures related to C-WECS development."
Peterson adds the moratorium allows for the "drafting and adopting any proper revisions to the existing ordinance," and will not affect any construction permits already filed with the county. The supervisors took action after hearing pleas from a local resident to continue the moratorium. Diane Jacobs lives in Villisca's East Township. Saying Montgomery County has a clean slate, Jacobs urged the board to avoid the turmoil neighboring counties are experiencing regarding the turbine issue.
"I guess what I'm concerned about is--and I see this from all these counties, and this is where this comes from," said Jacobs, "they get them in--300-400-foot turbines. They make all these ordinances for that size. They get them up--the county's sick of them, and the people are sick of them, and they want change--and they don't want to change them. These new ones are going to be 600 feet tall. They can be retrofitted to be 700-900 feet. They're industrial sized. I don't think we want them even a half a mile away."
Jacobs also warned residents not to sign any contracts with companies wanting land for turbines, and implored the supervisors to do what their constituents want regarding wind projects.
"A lot of people don't really realize it until it hits them--and it's there--what these things are," she said. "I know it's money--it's big money for the county. But, you guys seem to be in a really better position than Adams, where it's, yeah, they need the money."
When Supervisor Donna Robinson asked why the extension wasn't for another 365 days, Supervisors Chair Mike OIson replied it can be extended or suspended later.
"I think Barry (Byers) and I talked," said Olson, "and he said in six months, he said they will have this ordinance, and back to the board easily in six months. We'll be able to go ahead and approve that, and at the time, this moratorium will become null and avoid."
In other business Tuesday, the supervisors approved repairs and replacement of the county courthouse's clocktower, and the final plans for the 250th Street bridge project.