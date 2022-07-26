(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue to explore inspection services for a proposed carbon pipeline project.
Officials with Snyder and Associates made their pitch to the county's board of supervisors at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Kristina Paradise, a construction technician based in Snyder and Associate's Fort Dodge office, outlined the company's services and responsibilities with inspecting Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed CO2 pipeline planned for a good portion of western Iowa. Paradise says she would serve as the company's main point of contact during the inspection process.
"I've been filing the IUB filings pretty closely," said Paradise. "I'm aware there's quite a bit of controversy. I own property in Iowa--I wouldn't want a pipeline coming across my property, either, I have a lot of empathy for the landowners. We intend to inspect this project like it was our own property."
Paradise says one issue is that Summit has yet to specify the pipeline's route through Montgomery County.
"They don't have a definite route through Montgomery County yet," she said. "I mean, there's a map that shows it going north and south. But, with other counties, we're able to get track information off the maps. From Montgomery County, we're not able to do that. It's like they have not definitively said this is where we're going to be. That's an interesting fact, and this is the only county I've seen like that."
In addition to holding public meetings with affected landowners, Paradise says the company would conduct intensive team training with staff members to ensure services are performed "thoroughly and extensively." She says the company would observe and document the pipeline's construction activities, and would issue stop work orders if work is not proceeding according to specification. In turn, Paradise urges the supervisors to approve a resolution setting the county's specific pipeline regulations.
"If Montgomery County does not have a resolution in place," said Paradise, "I encourage you to put a resolution in place, specifying the depth of cover over this pipeline, what's going to have with your drainage tiles, with your district tiles, and private tiles--all of that. I encourage you to spell that out."
Prior to the company's presentation, the board heard from citizen urging action on an ordinance prohibiting the use of eminent domain in pipeline land acquisition activities. Saying the project is unpopular across the region, West Township resident Jan Norris had a message for the company.
"I hope Snyder and Associates here today giving a presentation understands the importance of the county's inspector being the only advocate the landowner has in destroying their property," said Norris. "CO2 pipelines are a danger to the community, and put our first responders in a position they will have no experience or preparation for, and no equipment able to provide rescues."
Earlier this year, the board sent a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board stating its opposition to eminent domain on the project. After considerable discussion, the supervisors took no action on the inspection proposal. Supervisor Donna Robinson says the board must review information from other companies expressing interest in providing inspection services in recent months. In other action, the supervisors unanimously approved the second reading of amendments to the county's solar energy ordinance, then waived the third reading, putting the changes into effect upon publication.