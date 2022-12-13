(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials took one of the first steps in formulating next fiscal year's budget Tuesday morning.
By unanimous vote, the county's board of supervisors approved the recommendations of the county's compensation board on salary increases for the county's elected officials in fiscal 2024. At its December 7th meeting, the comp board recommended a 15% increase for the county sheriff, and 12% increases for the county's auditor, treasurer, recorder, attorney and supervisors. Supervisor Donna Robinson says the board did its homework before making its recommendation.
"The information's sent to them," said Robinson, "and it's obvious that they study it, they do their research and come up with the best recommendation that they can. One of the things that the board talked about this year was the Social Security inflation rate is at 8%--that comes into play."
Robinson says the board made its decision after hearing from elected officials speaking at the meeting.Though the supervisors approved the comp board's recommendations, the final decision regarding salaries will be made when the county's fiscal '24 budget is finalized.
"As always, when this recommendation comes to the board of supervisors," she said, "we accept the recommendation. But, we're usually the bad guys, because we necessarily go ahead and approve to give that sort of a raise. But, it all depends on what our levy rates are, and evaluations--and we're still waiting on that information."
Robinson hopes to send valuations and other budget information to department heads as soon as possible.
"All of the department heads, I assume, are working on their budgets," said Robinson. "We'll just have to, at some point, give them an idea of what to put in for raises for their staff, based on the recommendation that we are making. As in past years, we can give them a recommendation along the way, but I think it's better that we have all five of us here, and we talk about that recommendation before we move forward."
March 15th is the deadline for state certification of counties and municipalities' budgets for next fiscal year.