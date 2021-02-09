(Red Oak) -- COVID-19 vaccinations are progressing in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County’s Board of Supervisors heard a report on vaccine efforts at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Reading a report from County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson, Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says the county held another clinic for vaccinating individuals classified under phase 1B. Of the 140 doses allocated Tuesday, Robinson says 100 were designated for individuals 65 and over, while another 40 were set aside for teachers. Robinson says the county is also receiving additional doses from the state.
“For the month of February, we were already going to get 100 doses per week,” said Robinson, “with 50% of that allocation going towards the 65-and-older population, and 50% going through the priority groups for phase IB.”
Board members also received an update on the county’s COVID-19 cases numbers. As of Tuesday, the county totals 931 cases, with a 14-day positivity rate of 12.4%, and a seven-day average of 10.3%. A total of 11,132 tests have been administered in the county, with 4,330 residents tested. Beeson’s report also noted that 98% of the counties in Iowa have a positivity rate below 15%, with one county at 19% or below.