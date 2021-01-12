(Red Oak) -- The first round of coronavirus vaccinations in Montgomery County is nearing completion.
Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson updated the county's board of supervisors on the immunization process at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Beeson says almost all of the original doses of COVID vaccine have been distributed by her office.
"We have vaccinated 282 people of those original 300 doses," said Beeson. "The doses are spoken for later this week, and we are also getting another hundred doses. Some of those will come here (the county public health office) to do the clinic this week, and at the hospital. We'll take the rest. We are going to start receiving shipments the end of this week or the beginning of next to start administering the second doses for the people who have already gotten their vaccine."
Phase 1A of the vaccination plan included health care workers, plus workers and patients at long-term care facilities. In addition, Beeson confirms her office is taking names for a waiting list for immunizing those age 65 or older.
"The 75-or-older bunch, as it stands right now, falls into phase 1B," she said. "Then, phase 1C are people 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions, then the 65 to 74. So, we've started a wait list for that group, but not for the general public yet."
Beeson says those 65 or older wishing to be placed on the waiting list should call her office Monday through Friday during normal business hours.
"If you call between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., there are options," said Beeson. "Choose option 1, and then leave your name, your phone number, your age and your underlying health conditions, and we'll put you on our list. We're trying to eliminate all the calls here. I think yesterday (Monday), we had over a hundred calls, just from people wanting to get on the list. It's becoming a lot for us to keep up with everything."
Montgomery County Public Health's number is 712-623-4893. Beeson also noted that the county's 14-day positivity rate as of Tuesday stood at 15.2%--the lowest it's been since October 30th. The county's total COVID-19 case count is at 806.