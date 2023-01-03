(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors had its changing of the guard for county leadership.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the board held its annual reorganizational meeting and unanimously appointed Supervisor Mike Olson as board chair and Charla Schmid as vice chair. Supervisor Donna Robinson made the motion for the appointments and also thanked now-previous Chair Mark Peterson, who said he would not pursue the role for a second year, for taking on the position.
"That being said, I will say thank you (Mark) for doing it and putting in the time this past year," said Robinson. "At this point I would like to make a motion to appoint Mike Olson and Chairman and Charla Schmid as Vice Chair for this board for calendar year 2023."
Additionally, the board approved its appointments to the various commissions within the county, most of which remained the same from the previous year. However, Robinson updated the board on the situation with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council committee, on which she represents the board. She says the community representative will change after former Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright submitted his resignation in November.
"The community leader in the past has been Brad Wright and having some discussion after Brad turned in his resignation, there was an individual that expressed some interest and said she would like to do this," said Robinson. "The community leader would be Jenna Ramsey from Stanton, and Jenna has been very involved with SWIPCO with a lot of things that are going on in Stanton."
She adds Schmid would still serve as the board's alternate, while Red Oak Councilman Brian Bills will serve as the community alternate. The board also voted to leave its meeting schedule at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday, designated the county holidays for 2023, and designated the Red Oak Express and the Villisca Review/Stanton Viking as the county's official newspapers.