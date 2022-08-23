(Red Oak) -- After months of exploration and discussion, Montgomery County officials are moving forward on inspection services for a proposed CO2 pipeline.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a resolution selecting Snyder and Associates of Atlantic as the engineering firm inspection Montgomery County's portion of Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline stretching over 700 miles across western Iowa. Plans call for signing a letter of intent with the company, with action on a formal contract at a later date. The supervisor's action followed presentations from three prospective firms in recent months--the most recent of which was Snyder's, whose pitch took place late last month. Supervisor Donna Robinson made the motion to select Snyder, citing the company's location among other factors in its favor.
"Being somewhat local," said Robinson, "they've got more of a vested interest. They have worked before in these situations--this is not new to them. I was extremely impressed with the information they gave us."
Tuesday morning's action followed several minutes of discussion, during which Supervisor Mike Olson urged the board to move forward on an inspection firm, as well as on an ordinance governing carbon pipeline projects.
"I just feel that we need to move on this ASAP, and get somebody in here that knows what's going on," said Olson, "and help us with a resolution or an ordinance. Resolutions don't happen overnight."
Supervisor Charla Schmid expressed a preference to delay action until after the upcoming Iowa State Association of Counties. Robinson agreed that hearing from other county officials regarding the pipeline project could be helpful.
"I think it will be interesting to have conversation with other supervisors and/or engineers from across the state," said Robinson. "Specifically, maybe look at the map of the pipeline, and seek those individuals out, and people from those counties. We have touched base with a few here and there. I reached out to Crawford County a while back. I talked to them. I know there's been conversations in Page, and so on. So, I know that would be beneficial."
Robinson, however, also agreed with Olson's contention would have no bearing on whom the county selects as its inspection company. Board members also expressed the need to review ordinances in place in other counties, most notably Shelby and Pocahontas. Possible options regarding CO2 regulations was on the Montgomery County Planning and Zoning Commission's meeting scheduled for 5 this (Tuesday) afternoon at the county engineer's office, Also on the agenda--discussion regarding possible revision to the county's wind energy ordinance.