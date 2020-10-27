UPDATE: 11:51 A.M. Tuesday, October 27th, 2020
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are faced with filling another county office vacancy.
During Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting, Tera Hughes announced her resignation as county treasurer, effective November 6th. Elected in November, 2018, Hughes told the board she must step down, as her family is moving out of the county. By unanimous vote, the supervisors approved a resolution to appoint Hughes' successor. County Auditor Stephanie Burke tells KMA News the board made its decision after exploring the options for filling the vacancy.
"When a vacancy occurs in the treasurer's position," said Burke, "it is appointed by the board of supervisors, or (filled) by a special election, as determined by the board of supervisors. They are the ultimate ones to make the decision. The appointment shall be made within 40 days. A special election shall be held at the earliest practical date. It'll be after December 8th. If the appointment is made, citizens may still petition for a special election within 14 days after the appointment."
The appointee would fill the remainder of Hughes' term, which expires with the November, 2022 general elections. Burke says board members felt it was best to appoint a new treasurer, because it's a specialized position.
"They felt that they could get qualified applicants," she said, "and they could see their commitment level during an interview process. There is a cost to the county of an estimated $4,000 (for a special election). But, that was not a consideration. That was not really considered."
The supervisors set November 3rd as publication date for the notice, and November 20th as the deadline to submit resumes. Plans call for the board to appoint a new treasurer December 1st at 8:30 a.m. Under county procedure, Burke will serve as interim treasurer between Hughes' last day and her successor's appointment. Hughes, Burke and County Recorder Carlene Bruning served on a committee that appointed Charla Schmid to succeed the late Rudy Kinard as the county's 1st district supervisor. Schmid was sworn in prior to Tuesday morning's meeting. November 4th is the deadline to submit petitions for a special election for the supervisor's spot. Burke says none have been submitted thus far.
ORIGINAL STORY: Tuesday, October 27th, 2020, 9:43 A.M.
(Red Oak) -- As one new Montgomery County official arrives, another one is departing.
Charla Schmid took the oath as Montgomery County's district 1 supervisor prior to the board of supervisors' regular meeting Tuesday morning. Last week, a committee of county officials appointed Schmid to fill the vacancy left by Rudy Kinard's death last month. Immediately after joining the board, Schmid and the other supervisors received the resignation of County Treasurer Tera Hughes, effective November 6th. Elected in 2018, Hughes told the board that she is stepping down from the position because her family is moving out of the county.
Board members then reviewed options for filling the vacancy. After considerable discussion, the supervisors unanimously approved a motion to appoint Hughes' successor. The board also set November 3rd as publication date for the opening, November 20th as the deadline to receive resumes, and December 1st at 8:30 a.m. as the date and time to appoint a new treasurer. The appointee will fill the remainder of Hughes' term, which expires with the November, 2022 elections.
Residents may still petition for a special election to fill the vacant treasurer's position.