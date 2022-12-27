(Red Oak) -- Economic development officials in Montgomery County are pointing to two major expansions by businesses as highlights on tap for the upcoming year.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors heard an annual update and funding request from Montgomery County Development Corporation Executive Director Steve Adams. Adams says the first large expansion project involves a new facility and more employees for Fres-Co Systems Inc.
"We've been meeting with Fres-Co management and upper management from Telford, Pennsylvania about building a new warehouse space for them, approximately 90,000 square feet," said Adams. "Scott Allensworth went ahead and purchased the 11.5 acres just to the west of his facility out there on G Avenue. It's all been surveyed now and we were hoping to move a little dirt in the fall, but obviously the weather got in the way of that, so that didn't happen."
Adams says the expansion comes with an increase in employees and production.
"They are looking at adding 25-30 new employees as a result of that," said Adams. "They'll be bringing a new press in and should be in operation sometime first quarter, no later than second quarter. We've had discussions with the city about extending the water line off of G Avenue back onto that property. We've been in discussions with the county about extending the roadway from the Spec Building on up to the site. Again, we thought we might get things staked, graded and rocked possibly out there, but we're hoping that will happen in 2023."
Adams says another possible expansion project involves Red Oak Fabrication extending operations into the Red Oak Spec Building located into the city's Industrial Park. Adams says the expansion is contingent on finding qualified workers.
"People just can't find the workers that they need," said Adams. "They are talking about putting additional production into the Spec Building this next year. He expects to hire 7-10 or even up to 15 new workers, which would take him to over 100 employees. That's kind of exciting. We've met with Iowa Workforce Development, Small Business Development Center, Southwestern Community College -- we have another meeting with them in mid-January. This expansion up there at the Spec Building may also necessitate extension of that roadway off of old 34."
In addition to business expansions, Adams says MCDC officials have been working on marketing some vacant buildings and trying to find potential suitors to fill the space. Adams says a lot of his focus has been on the former Kmart building and the CDS Global building located west of Red Oak.
"AT&T is making minimal use of the facility, I don't think there are more than five-to-seven people out there," said Adams. "Molded Plastics, by the way, has decided that they are going to be shutting down operation out there as well. I think one of the main focuses going forward in 2023 is marketing the Kmart building and the CDS Building. That CDS Building is way, way too nice to just be sitting there as vacant as it is."
In addition to working on housing availability throughout the county, Adams says his office has continued to meet with providers for expanded fiber optic options countywide. Adams says they have gone back to the drawing board after FMTC in Stanton missed out on a third round of grant funding from the USDA.
"I think everybody was a little disappointed that FMTC did not get the ReConnect III grant," said Adams. "According to (FMTC General Manager and CEO) Kevin (Cabbage), he will not be applying for any future USDA grants. He doesn't think he will score well enough. I think we've got a pretty good plan b and we'll be meeting with United Fiber in mid-January to talk about that and possibly a plan c, depending on circumstances."
Adams requested the county increase its contribution to MCDC from $30,000 to $40,000, saying the funding from the county was nearly $50,000 just five years ago. The supervisors took no action on the request, but will consider it during budget hearings next month.