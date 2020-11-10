(Red Oak) -- Count Montgomery County officials among those wary of the skyrocketing coronavirus case numbers.
Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson updated the county's board of supervisors on the latest COVID-19 statistics at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Currently, 294 residents have tested positive for coronavirus, with the county's 14-day positivity rate at 21.3% Beeson, however, says Montgomery County is in the middle of the pack in terms of COVID cases statewide.
"There are nine counties below 15% for the positivity rate," said Beeson. "There are 37 counties that have a positivity rate between 15 and 19%, 48 counties between 20 and 29%, four counties between 30 and 40%, and there is one county--Jones County, which is a big county--at 43.6%"
Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson spoke with Beeson and County Auditor Stephanie Burke regarding the current COVID case hike. Based on that discussion, Robinson is recommending residents wear face coverings in an effort to halt the rising coronavirus rates.
"You will notice that some of us have our masks, and are wearing them most of the time, and would highly recommend mask use when you are not able to social distance," said Robinson. "It will help drop the numbers, keep the numbers as best we can. As I say, there's no mandate--it's just a recommendation."
Beeson concurs with the recommendation.
"We've been seeing quite a spread from large gatherings--not just here, but in other counties," she said. "As much as you can, avoid those and socially distance, and wear your masks."
Beeson adds she's staying in touch with the county's school districts regarding the increased positivity rate.