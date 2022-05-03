(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials said no to a rural road's reclassification Tuesday morning.
By a 3-to-1 vote, the county's board of supervisors rejected a request to turn a stretch of 230th Street west of V Avenue in East Township into a C level road. Under reclassification, the road would be closed, and not maintained. Board members took action following a public hearing prompted by a petition from residents calling for the closure. Residents both for and against the reclassification aired comments and concerns. John Clark was among those speaking in favor of closing the road, citing issues with mud, and the speed at which vehicles travel.
"There's three or four poppy hills out there," said Clark. "Everyone of those hills has a driveway access. And, the way some of those people drive is ridiculous. It's crazy sometimes."
Kyle Yates joined others speaking against the proposal. Yates questioned whether roads in similar condition in the county would be closed. He says the proposal was a "drumbeat" by a private landowner who wants a private driveway.
"There's no reason to close it," said Yates. "There really isn't. People are going to do stupid things all over the dang county, all over the country. The vast majority of people are smart enough not to go down that road. They know when you can, and when you can't."
Supervisor Randy Cooper was among those voting in favor of a motion against the reclassification.
"That road has been there for a hundred-plus years," said Cooper. "If we drop it to a level C, where I understand there's no maintenance, a level C road 10 years from now, 20 years from now, looks like a cow path, with trees and everything else growing on it. I don't know if that's what we want."
Cooper suggested another option was to apply gravel to the road, and keep it open. Supervisor Donna Robinson motioned to keep the road open. Robinson rejected comments that the road was a "beer run" to Hackelbarney Woods Park.
"Yeah, there's going to be boneheads that go out there and use it, and tear it when it's muddy," said Robinson. "But, there's going to be people that use it on a daily basis in good weather, as a convenience."
Supervisor Mike Olson cast the lone dissenting vote, saying the board should respect residents petitioning for the closure. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson abstained, saying he was unable to hear the comments over ZOOM. In the business, the supervisors approved allocating $15,000 to the Montgomery County Recreational Trails for a study of a proposed trail project across the county.