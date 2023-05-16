(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are hoping to secure funding to upgrade an important piece of safety gear for county employees.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors authorized County Safety Coordinator Morgan Lewellen to apply for an Iowa Municipalities Workers' Compensation Association grant for non-slip traction shoes for county employees working in snow and nice. Lewellen says up to $10,000 is available for the shoes, which fit over the workers' regular footware.
"The grant is also a study through IMWCA," said Lewellen, "so, they would be watching our claims basically to see if we do have any slips or falls. And, they put that into their percentages, and they use that information for that."
Lewellen says studies indicate the shoes are effective in reducing medical claims.
"Certain studies have shown that their slip and fall claims have dropped drastically for the people that have received the grant," said Lewellen. "They said it would be best for the county to start looking into doing stuff that's proactive in bringing the MOD number down. It will assist in it, but it's not automatic."
Lewellen says the shoes must be replaced every two years, requiring an additional line item of up to $2,500 in her department's budget. Supervisor Donna Robinson says the grant requires amendments to the county's employee handbook. One amendment specifies the county must provide the shoes to employees working outdoors during the winter months. Another amendment requires employees to actually wear the shoes.
"During the period between November 1st and April 1st," said Robinson, "employees provided slip-resistant footware and other traction aid shall be required to wear the footware while working outdoors in snow and ice either present or forecast during work shifts. Failure to comply will be a violation of the employer's personal protective equipment policy, and subject to discipline."
No action was taken on the proposed handbook amendments. In other business, the supervisors approved a three-year agreement between Montgomery County and Cost Advisory Services, Incorporated, and a 60-day notice terminating the lease agreement with West Central Community Action's Montgomery County outreach office at 1109 Highland Avenue effective no later than June 30th. West Central Community Action plans to move from the county's Highland Annex facility to another location in Red Oak.