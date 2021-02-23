(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials hope to finalize the county's budget numbers early next month.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously set a public hearing for March 16th at 8:45 a.m. on the county's fiscal 2022 budget. Board members took action after approving the state-required resolution for allotting the maximum property tax dollars for next fiscal year, which begins July 1st. In reading the resolution, Supervisor Mike Oleson noted an increase in the maximum property tax dollars requested for the county's general services.
"The general county services total $3,737,941, and rural county services are $1,957,604," said Oleson. "The maximum property tax dollars requested from the general county services for fiscal year '21-'22 does represent an increase of more than 102% from the maximum property tax dollars requested for '20-'21."
The resolution attributed the increase to a hike in health insurance premiums for county employees. No one spoke for or against the resolution at a public hearing Tuesday morning. The supervisors then discussed whether to hold the budget public hearing in the morning, or in the evening. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson expressed preference for holding a morning hearing.
"Personally, we had no public comments this (Tuesday) morning," said Robinson. "We had nobody raise their hands to voice an opinion this morning. I think doing it in the morning makes more sense, but I'm open to what everybody else thinks. It's got to be a consensus or a general feeling of the group."
The board's consensus was to hold a morning public hearing. Residents can still attend the hearing via ZOOM--which would also help keep the crowds down due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.