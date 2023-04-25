(Red Oak) -- Problems with illegal dumping has drawn the ire of a Montgomery County supervisor.
"I think it's terrible how the citizens of Montgomery County dump this stuff in our ditches," said Supervisor Randy Cooper, who described the amount of trash collecting along county roads, ditches and empty lots during Tuesday's county board of supervisors meeting. Cooper says the problem is so bad, he recently enlisted the assistance of County Road Superintendent Loren Taylor and his crew in cleanup operations.
"Last couple weeks, I have called Loren Taylor to help me pick up garbage in ditches," said Cooper. "He and his crew have done an outstanding job. I really don't think that's part of his job, but they're willing to do it. We picked up freezers, grills, tires. The Kmart parking lot--they were very involved in cleaning that up, and just did excellent."
But, Cooper says even the county's road crews have limits on what they'll pick up.
"One of the employees--and this is kind of gross--send him (Taylor) a picture of a toilet that was full of something," he said. "The employee says, 'do we have to pick this up,' and Loren says, 'no.' Maybe between all of us, we can relay the message that there are places to get rid of this stuff."
In other business, the supervisors approved an earmark funding agreement for up to $2 million for work on the 250th Street Bridge, as well as an Iowa Department of Transportation funding agreement covering any additional costs beyond the amount allocated for the project.