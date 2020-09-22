(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are making adjustments to the county's coronavirus regulations.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors unanimously approved a resolution updating the county's COVID-19 policy, so that it matches guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. The supervisors took action following a discussion with Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson on regulations requiring county employees to quarantine after traveling, and returning to work after contracting the virus. Beeson says the return-to-work passages needed updating.
"Things that I just said needed to be updated were the fever-free for 24 hours--that's what we follow now--instead of the 72," said Beeson. "For the days passed when symptoms first appeared, it's now 10 days versus seven days."
Beeson also recommended changing regulations for employees isolating after traveling.
"The CDC no longer recommends to quarantine after travel," she said. "So, for our self-isolation, we have that they have to stay home for five days for essential personnel. For nonessential personnel, it's in there for 14 days--and that no longer is necessary, per the CDC."
County Auditor Stephanie Burke questioned whether travel guidelines were necessary, considering more employees are returning to work after traveling. Beeson agreed, saying the county must adjust its standards to real life.
"It's not, 'how are going to handle this?,'" said Burke. "Now, it's 'how are we going to cope with this,' because it's not going away. So, we need to kind of mirror it, I guess, as to how real life is going to go. I know there's been employees traveling. Is this how our normal is going to go for two years for travel? Are we going to have everyone stay home for five days? We've got to learn how to live with this now, and make it part of our normal work day, I guess."
Supervisor Bryant Amos echoed comments from Beeson and others, suggesting the county's policy should mirror the CDC's guidelines.
"Compare it to septic systems," said Amos. "We made our policy match the state's. So, when the state's changes, our's changes, and we don't have to meet and discuss it. Basically, it's kind of the same. Are we going to follow their guidelines, or not?"
In her weekly report, Beeson says Montgomery County recorded two additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, bringing the county's total thus far to 90. The county's 14-day positivity rate is at 2.4%