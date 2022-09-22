(Red Oak-Osceola) -- A suspect was arrested in Montgomery County on a Clarke County warrant Monday evening.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Anthony Tyler Jones was arrested shortly after 8:35 p.m. on a Clarke County warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief.
Jones was held at the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 cash only bond before being taken to and released from the Clarke County Jail after posting bond.
Jones currently serves as the Dean of Students for Inman Elementary School in the Red Oak School District.