(Red Oak) -- An Omaha man faces charges following a traffic stop in Montgomery County earlier this week.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Scott Wuster was arrested Tuesday evening for possession of marijuana, 1st offense--a serious misdemeanor--and possession of an offensive weapon--a class D felony. Wuster was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Boxelder Avenue south of Highway 34 at around 8:45 p.m. Wuster was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 bond.
The Mills County K-9 Unit and the Montgomery County Communications Center assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.
