(Villisca) -- A Villisca man faces charges in connection with a sex abuse investigation in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 74-year-old Davis Charles Crawford was arrested Monday morning in the 100 block of North 3rd Avenue in Villisca for 2nd degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and enticing a minor.
Crawford was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he's being held on $25,000 bond. Adams County sheriff's deputies assisted the sheriff's office in the investigation.