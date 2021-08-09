Arrest

(Villisca) -- A Villisca man faces charges in connection with a sex abuse investigation in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 74-year-old Davis Charles Crawford was arrested Monday morning in the 100 block of North 3rd Avenue in Villisca for 2nd degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and enticing a minor.

Crawford was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he's being held on $25,000 bond. Adams County sheriff's deputies assisted the sheriff's office in the investigation.

