(Red Oak) -- A Glenwood man faces sexual abuse charges in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Bradley James Jackson was arrested Friday afternoon at the Mills County Jail for 2nd degree sexual abuse. Jackson was released from custody after posting $25,000 bond.
In an unrelated note, the sheriff's office says 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla of Red Oak was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Padilla is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $2,500 bond.