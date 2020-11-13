(Red Oak) -- Two suspects are accused of delivering methamphetamine in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Amber Lynn Mutchler of Shenandoah was arrested late Thursday evening on one count of delivery of meth. Mutchler is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $25,000 bond.
In a separate investigation, the sheriff's office says 64-year-old John Wayne Goodall of Red Oak was arrested Friday morning on one count of meth delivery. Goodall is also in custody in the county jail on $25,000 bond.