(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County first responders, service groups and businesses are coming to the aid of children in need of a merrier Christmas.
A host of local agencies are involved in the county's annual Toys for Tots drive. Parents, guardians and grandparents may sign up children ages birth to 14 during the registration period this (Thursday) afternoon from 3-to-5 p.m. at the Red Oak Fire Station at 1904 North Broadway. Toys can be dropped off during a second registration day at the Red Oak Fareway parking lot Saturday from 4-to-6 p.m. Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy is among the drive's organizers. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Thursday morning, Rhamy says Toys for Tots has provided Christmas gifts for children for a long time.
"The Toys for Tots program, it's actually been around," said Rhamy. "It's part of the Marine Corps--they actually started it several years ago. We've actually partnered up with them, and then Fareway Meat and Grocery Stores, they are a huge partner with the Marine Corps, as well. But, we've been doing for the last several years here in Red Oak and Montgomery County, and it is rapidly approaching that time of the year."
Toys are divided into three age groups: non-gender specific children ages birth to 3, male or female kids ages 4-to-8, and male or female children ages 9-to-14. Rhamy says the number of children the program served grows each year.
"Our main goal was to bring light to a child's eyes, I guess, at Christmas time," he said. "We've kind of gone and done this for several years. It's been a huge success in Red Oak and Montgomery County. Off the top of my head, last year, we handed out toys to about 150 different kids in Red Oak and throughout Montgomery County. And, we anticipate it this year, as well."
Rhamy expects a greater demand for assistance due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
"COVID has struck the region, and created a lot of shortfalls for people in financial areas," said Rhamy. "It's one way we can help out and make sure a kid has a toy on Christmas morning, or however the parent so chooses to actually give children the toys."
Those signing children up to receive toys must present a birth certificate or medical card with the child's full name at registration time. Unwrapped toy donations can be dropped off at the following locations: Fareway, the Montgomery County Family YMCA, Cubby's, the Bucksnort, Hardware Hank, Orscheln's, Red Oak Hy-Vee, the Red Oak Express and the Red Oak Police Department. Toys are expected to be delivered December 22nd. Anyone with questions can call Justin Rhamy or Amber Jennings at Red Oak Police, 712-623-6500. You can hear the full interview with Rhamy here: