(Red Oak) -- Many groups in Montgomery County are working together to help those in need for the holidays.
The Red Oak Police Department and the Red Oak Volunteer Firefighters Assn., with the support and assistance from multiple Department of public safety agencies, local businesses and organizations in Montgomery County, are once again going to be a distribution point for the Marine Toys for Tots program for Montgomery County.
“It’s actually been pretty active in Montgomery County for the past several years and the police department has been in charge of it the past four years,” Red Oak Police Department Chief Justin Rhamy said. “It’s something that comes around every year and we want to make sure that we bring a smile to every single kid's face that we can possibly reach that may be less fortunate and may not have a gift underneath the tree come Christmas time, so we’ve partnered up and done this Toys for Tots program.”
Now until December first you can register your family for this great opportunity over the phone if you’ve registered before by calling the police department at (712-623-6501).. If your family is registering for the first time you can do so at the Bucksnort Restaurant located on 322 E. Coolbaugh on December first from 2 to 4 pm.
“Obviously with the COVID pandemic happening right now we are doing a lot of protective measures. If you’re coming to the location to register we ask that you enter one at a time, maintain a social distance of six feet outside the door and require a mask when entering the building to make this as much of a contactless event as we can,” Rhamy said.
To register on the first you must have a way to identify the child such as a birth certificate or medical card. Once the registration is complete Rhamy explains the process.
“We send all of our information to the Marine Corp headquarters in Des Moines. They then go through our registration list and then package up toys for us. We then travel to Des Moines and pick them up, sort the toys and set a delivery date. Currently we are anticipating that to be December 21st at this point and time,” Rhamy said.
Chief Rhamy also spoke on the importance of this event in these tough times.
“It’s a tough time for everybody right now and when we get into the holidays it will be even more of a struggle for those for those families that are less fortunate than others. Our prerogative throughout this whole thing is that we want to make sure we reach out to every child out there who may not be able to have a toy under the Christmas tree or be able to get that gift, just to brighten their day bring a smile on their face and to know that they are loved throughout the community and throughout their county,” Rhamy said.
Any person having questions in regards to the Toys for Tots program are encouraged to contact Chief Justin Rhamy of the Red Oak Police Department at 712-623-6500. To hear the full interview with Chief Rhamy click below.