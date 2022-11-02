(Red Oak) -- Two suspects face drug charges in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Angela Kay Rolling of Glenwood was arrested late Tuesday evening for possession of methamphetamine--1st offense, while 47-year-old Brent William Michael of Malvern was arrested for possession of marijuana--1st offense. Both suspects were arrested after the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 34 and A Avenue shortly before midnight. During the traffic stop, Montgomery County K-9 Bane alerted on the vehicle.
Both suspects are being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond each. The Montgomery County K-9 unit assisted sheriff's deputies with the arrest.