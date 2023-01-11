(Red Oak) -- Two suspects face a felony drug charge following their arrest in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater of Council Bluffs and 26-year-old Summer Brooke French of Red Oak were arrested around 12:35 a.m. and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver over five grams, a Class B felony. Authorities say the arrests come after an investigation at a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 34 and E Avenue in which Montgomery County K-9 Unit "Riddick" alerted to the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, the sheriff's office says deputies seized approximately 85 grams of methamphetamine.
Fitzwater and French were taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on no bond. The Montgomery County Communications Center and Montgomery County K-9 Unit assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.