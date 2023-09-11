(Red Oak) -- Two suspects face drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Montgomery County Friday evening.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Kelli Kyle and 34-year-old Austin Stites both of Omaha were arrested shortly after 5 p.m. Authorities say Kyle was charged with possession of methamphetamine, 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor, while Stites was charged with unlawful possession of prescription medication, a serious misdemeanor. The Sheriff's Office says the arrest occurred after deputies conducted a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 34 and G Avenue.
Both Kyle and Stites were taken to the Montgomery County Jail and later released after posting $1,000 bond.