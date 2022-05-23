(Red Oak) -- Three suspects face charges following a Montgomery County traffic stop.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop around 1:25 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Highway 34 and Boxelder Avenue. During the investigation, authorities say 60-year-old John Henry Doyle of Omaha was arrested on felony warrants for domestic assault and theft. Doyle was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting extradited to Nebraska.
During the stop, the Sheriff's Office says deputies also arrested 29-year-old Jesse Robert Schleip of Red Oak for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B Felony, and Buffie Lynn Kackley of Omaha for unlawful possession of prescription pills -- a serious misdemeanor.
Both Schleip and Kackley are being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $50,000 and $1,000 bond, respectively. Deputies were assisted by the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Communication Center.