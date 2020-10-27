(Red Oak) -- As one new Montgomery County official arrives, another one is departing.
Charla Schmid took the oath as Montgomery County's district 1 supervisor prior to the board of supervisors' regular meeting Tuesday morning. Last week, a committee of county officials appointed Schmid to fill the vacancy left by Rudy Kinard's death last month. Immediately after joining the board, Schmid and the other supervisors received the resignation of County Treasurer Tera Hughes, effective November 6th. Elected in 2018, Hughes told the board that she is stepping down from the position because her family is moving out of the county.
Board members then reviewed options for filling the vacancy. After considerable discussion, the supervisors unanimously approved a motion to appoint Hughes' successor. The board also set November 3rd as publication date for the opening, November 20th as the deadline to receive resumes, and December 1st at 8:30 a.m. as the date and time to appoint a new treasurer. The appointee will fill the remainder of Hughes' term, which expires with the November, 2022 elections.
Residents may still petition for a special election to fill the vacant treasurer's position.