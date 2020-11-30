(Red Oak) – Three candidates for the vacant Montgomery County treasurer’s office received a job interview of sorts Monday evening.
Each candidate answered questions on a variety of topics during a special Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting in the courthouse’s courtroom. Plans call for the supervisors to appoint a successor to Tera Hughes, who resigned earlier this month. Prior to the question-and-answer session, the candidates outlined their background during opening statements. The following candidates returned their applications before the November 20th deadline:
Jason Montgomery: A Red Oak resident for almost 14 years, Montgomery holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University. Montgomery has worked at every level of government. Most recently, he served as a financial analyst with the city of Council Bluffs. Montgomery also served for two years as a school business official and treasurer for the Clarinda School District. Other job experience includes stints and UNMC and as an IRS agent.
Teresa Regan: Born and raised in Red Oak, Regan lives in Villisca. She currently serves as a 911 dispatcher with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to that, she worked 10 years in management with CDS Global in Red Oak, overseeing the depositing and balancing department. Regan holds an associate’s degree in accounting.
Jackie Porter: A lifetime Red Oak resident, Porter has worked in the county treasurer’s office motor vehicle department for almost seven years, assisting customers with titling and registration, among other tasks. Prior to that, Porter spent three years with the city of Emerson, learning about budgeting, budget amendments, and other tasks. Porter holds associates degrees in business administration and accounting.
A fourth applicant, Tyler Shearer, was not interviewed. Plans call for the supervisors to discuss information learned in the interviews, and appoint a new treasurer at 8:30 Tuesday morning, during their regular weekly meeting. The appointee will serve the remainder of Hughes’ term, which expires with the November, 2022 elections. Residents may petition for a special election within 14 days of the appointment.
One such special election is already set for December 15th for the district 1 supervisor’s seat. Two candidates returned nomination papers to run for the opening: Charla Schmid, who was appointed to the position last month, and Steven Berendes, the Republican Party nominee.