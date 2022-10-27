(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's Courthouse is replacing its current display with new high-tech equipment.
Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors approved the purchase of a new digital display system for $1,156.94. Plans call for placing the 24 by 36 screen inside the courthouse near the front door. County Auditor Jill Ozuna says the new display replaces the current system that's outdated, and hard to maintain.
"Right now, we have the displays that have the little stickers stuck in them," said Ozuna. "You have the unlock the glass. It's ancient and old. It's very outdated. We want to get rid of all of those and place one display on the main entrance to the elevators when you come in."
Ozuna says the display would flash the board's picture and other information on the screen.
"It'll have our picture on the back," said Ozuna. "We can change the picture if we wanted to. We can also instantly make changes to names. I also think there's going to be a way to add widgets for weather or a calendar, or something like that. So, this is what we would like to do."
Money for the display will come from the county's building maintenance fund.