(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are recommending--but not mandating--residents to wear face coverings in county facilities.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discussed whether to mandate visitors to the courthouse and other county buildings to wear masks. The discussion follows public health measures issued by Governor Kim Reynolds Monday evening. Under the measures, masks are required in indoor spaces open to the public, and state executive branch buildings when individuals are within six feet of one another for 15 minutes or longer with certain exceptions. No mention was made regarding countywide facilities. Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson says the governor's measures aren't specific as to masks are required everywhere. She says any mask requirement must cover all county facilities.
"You can't say, 'because you're only going to be here for five minutes, you don't have to wear one, but this person is going to be in here for 20 minutes, so they have to wear one,'" said Beeson. "It's going to have to be across the board. If you're going to make masks a requirement, that's how it's going to have to be."
Because the governor stopped short of a statewide mask mandate, Beeson says enforcing a county mask requirement is a question.
"She has not made a statewide mandate," said Beeson. "I can't sit up here and enforce it down for people at the courthouse. I've got so much up here (at her office) to do, I can't be sitting up here and policing it, and I know the police and sheriff are the same way. If she would put it out statewide, then it would make it enforceable at the local level. But because we don't have that, you can't really enforce it."
Supervisor Charla Schmid favored placing a sign on county facilities stating masks are required.
"You can't force someone to wear a mask," said Schmid. "But, I think we need to put information that says 'masks required when coming into this building.' Because, you are public. You're coming into a public place."
Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says county officials needed to set an example on the importance of wearing face coverings in the interest of safety. She says masks are required in other facilities across the region.
"I can't think of anyplace that I have been in the region," said Robinson, "whether it's been Shenandoah, Red Oak, Villisca, Council Bluffs, Atlantic a while back, there's a sign on the door, whether it's the pharmacy, whether it's the grocery store, whether it's the convenience store, whatever. There's a sign on the door--masks required. I don't know why we thing we should be above that."
Supervisor Mike Olson says mask wearing should be highly recommended and encouraged in the courthouse and other buildings. But, he also questioned whether mandating mask wearing could be enforced.
"We don't have a leg to stand on," said Olson, "if somebody hits the door and says, 'I'm coming in! I don't have a mask, and I'm not going to wear a mask!' So, you just have to let them go."
After considerable discussion, the board's consensus was to post signs requiring masks in each county building. A copy of the governor's public health measures will also be posted on the same signs. County employees would be required to wear masks when working with another individual. In addition, residents are encouraged to conduct county-related business by appointment, or electronically in order to reduce the amount of courthouse traffic during the region's COVID-19 case spike.